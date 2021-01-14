FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open Thursday, Jan. 14 from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. is required for all clients. Please note: distribution will be from our large parking lot; please don’t get out of your vehicle.

TAKEOUT FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Thursday, Jan. 14 from 4-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A delicious takeout only dinner of ham, potato casserole, vegetable, roll and dessert will be available. Pickup is from the parking lot. Please stay in your vehicle.

