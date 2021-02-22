WILLIAMSPORT – Pennsylvania College of Technology has announced the names of students graduating following the fall 2020 semester. Fall 2020 commencement ceremonies scheduled to take place Dec. 19 were postponed due to governmental restrictions for the pandemic. The graduates will be invited to participate in spring 2021 commencement ceremonies in May.

Local graduates are:

Travis Lee Butcher, Canton, Associate of Applied Science, Physical Therapist Assistant, High Honors; Logan M. Flook, Canton, Associate of Applied Science, Collision Repair Technology; Georgia E. O’Conner, Towanda, Associate of Applied Science, Occupational Therapy Assistant; Kristian Mae Saunders, Gillett, Bachelor of Science, Applied Management; and Samuel Raymond Tewksbury, Laceyville, Associate of Applied Science, Diesel Technology.

