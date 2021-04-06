OWEGO – The Village of Owego, in collaboration with Cornell University Design Connect and the Owego Hose Teams, will be hosting a North Avenue Park community meeting on Thursday, April 8 from 7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom. Participants are asked to register in advance for this meeting at www.villageofowego.com/park. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
Design Connect is a multi-disciplinary, student-run, community design organization based at Cornell University. Formed in 2008, Design Connect provides design and planning services for local municipalities and non-profits that may not have the resources to hire professionals while offering practical experience to students.
The Village of Owego is collaborating with Design Connect to create a design and site plan for the North Avenue Park based on community feedback. The community is invited to share their input at the community meeting on Thursday, April 8. Everyone is welcome. Log on to share your vision for the future park with the Village of Owego and Cornell University Design Connect.
In addition to community meetings, the Design Connect has launched a 10-minute survey to gather input about the design of the park. The survey can be found at www.villageofowego.com/park. Paper copies of the survey are available at Tioga County Economic Development & Planning, located on the second floor of 56 Main St. in Owego.
The Village of Owego was selected by the Southern Tier Regional Economic Development Council to receive a $10 million award from New York State through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI). The North Avenue Park, located on North Avenue across from the Community Shop, was one of the projects selected for funding by New York State.
For more information, contact Abbey Hendrickson, Community Development Specialist, Tioga County Economic Development & Planning, at (607) 687-8266 or hendricksona@tiogacountyny.gov or Mayor Baratta at mayor-vofowego@stny.rr.com or (607) 687-3555.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.