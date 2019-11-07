TOWANDA – On Saturday, Nov. 9, the Towanda Lions Club will hold their 35th annual Holiday Bazaar at the Towanda High School. The bazaar will be open to the public from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Again this year, the Lions Club is requesting that each person attending the Holiday Bazaar bring non-perishable items to be donated to the TACO Food Pantry. Tables will be placed in the main hallway for donations.

The Towanda Music Boosters will be serving lunch and snacks throughout the show.

There will be many returning exhibitors, and a number of new additions.

Load comments