TOWANDA – On Saturday, Nov. 9, the Towanda Lions Club will hold their 35th annual Holiday Bazaar at the Towanda High School. The bazaar will be open to the public from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Again this year, the Lions Club is requesting that each person attending the Holiday Bazaar bring non-perishable items to be donated to the TACO Food Pantry. Tables will be placed in the main hallway for donations.
The Towanda Music Boosters will be serving lunch and snacks throughout the show.
There will be many returning exhibitors, and a number of new additions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.