SAYRE – Guthrie Nephrologist Dr. Jagmeet Singh has been named a 2021 Top Physician Under 40 by the Pennsylvania Medical Society (PAMED).
“The future of the house of medicine in the Commonwealth is bright indeed,” said David Talenti, MD, vice president of PAMED, and chair of the committee that reviewed nominees for this award. “The quality and brilliance of our physicians under 40 are nothing less than stunning. I am proud to be associated with them.”
Winners were nominated by colleagues and selected by a committee of PAMED members. To be eligible for the award, physicians must be PAMED members under the age of 40. Learn more about this year’s winners at www.pamedsoc.org/top40.
