The Alfred State College, School of Architecture, Management and Engineering Technology announced that Julian A. Ortiz of Waverly, N.Y., has qualified for the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester.
Ortiz, a junior Architecture student with a business concentration, received a 3.53 GPA for the fall 2019 semester.
Julian Ortiz is the son of Daniel and Linda Ortiz.
