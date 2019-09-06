ATHENS TOWNSHIP – Marie Preston of Sayre was the winner at the Valley Bridge Club’s Tuesday afternoon bridge game held on Aug. 13 in Athens Township. Seamus O’Hanrahan and Joan Gustin of Towanda were tied for second place.

Bob Urban of Waverly was the winner at the Valley Bridge Club’s Monday evening duplicate bridge game held on Aug. 19 in Athens Township. Jim Spencer of Athens finished in second place. In third place was Jane Lane of Waverly.

The Valley Bridge Club, located between Elmira, Lockhart, and Westbrook streets in Athens Township, offers bridge lessons and duplicate bridge games. Call Jeffrey Dann at (570) 888-6311 or email ValleyBridgeClub@yahoo.com for information or free beginners’ lessons.

