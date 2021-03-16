INDIANA, Pa. – The following students from Bradford County have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Students achieve dean’s list status when they are full-time (12 or more credits) with a grade point average of 3.25 or higher.

Dean’s list students, their hometowns, majors and degrees they are seeking are:

Athens: Madison Schultz, B.S. in Fashion Merchandising.

Columbia Cross Roads: Haley Rose Twarkusky, B.S. in Nursing.

New Albany: Donald Eugene Miley, B.S. in Computer Science/Cyber Security.

Sayre: Audrey Faith Noldy, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education.

Towanda: Tyler Joseph Basse, B.S. in Nursing; Destiny Doll Bates, B.A. in Sociology/Human Services; Jesse Lee Gowin, B.A. in Geography/Human Geography; Nahomy Hidalgo Pinchi, B.A. in Spanish; and Mara Sarno, B.A. in International Studies.

Troy: Emily Ann Eckert, B.A. in History.

Ulster: Matthew R. Gulyas, B.S. in Accounting.

Load comments