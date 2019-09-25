WELLSBORO – There will be a meeting of interest on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 3 p.m. at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro for the April 2020 passion play.
Invited to attend are youth and adults of all ages willing to help with a community presentation in April 2020 of the passion play “You Are The Christ!” sponsored by Shepherdess Worship Ministries. Needed are people who want to act, dance, build sets, sew costumes, bake, serve refreshments, organize, advertise or be a gofer.
“This play has been on my heart for more than 20 years since we first came to Wellsboro,” said Rachel Linscott, the founder and leader of Shepherdess Worship Ministries, a Messianic ministry, independent of any particular church or ministerial organization.
“The plan is to present the passion play on stage, with a full cast of characters, inside the Deane Center’s Coolidge Theater, with live acting and Jewish dancing, showing most of Jesus’ earthly ministry and His passion on the cross.”
Refreshments will be provided at the Sept. 28 meeting, which is free and open to all.
For information, contact Rachel Linscott at (570) 439-6515 or shepherdessrl@gmail.com.
