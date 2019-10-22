Datebooks
BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will meet Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.
ENGINE CO. NO. 1 MEMBERS: The clambake will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, beginning at noon. Please contact Tom Yonkin at (570) 423-3832 or Fran Webb at (410) 322-8361 no later than Wednesday, Oct. 23 if you plan to attend.
CAREGIVERS’ SUPPORT GROUP, sponsored by the Law Office of Leslie Wizelman and the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, meets at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at The Wellness Room, 3rd Floor of the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital Personal Care Home, in Towanda. Anyone taking care of a family member or loved one, be it at home or as a resident of a long-term care facility, are welcome. For information, call Kathy Morrison at the Law Office of Leslie Wizelman at (570) 746-3844, or Carol Dieffenbach at the Area Agency on Aging at (570) 265-6121. Our next meeting will be on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH will be held Tuesday, Oct. 22 from 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic this week is “Holy Spirit,” presented by Maureen Wright and Kamie Hoey. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
MY BROTHER’S KEEPER meets Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m.-noon in the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St. Volunteers welcome to make sleeping bags for the homeless. No skills needed. For more information call 888-0885 or 888-9053.
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM is held Wednesdays, 6-7 p.m. weekly, at Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
VALLEY OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at the Sayre Christian Church, corner of Lincoln Street and South Keystone Avenue, Sayre. There are no dues or fees required. No weigh-ins. Help with compulsive overeating. For more information, contact Lori at (570) 882-9716.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.