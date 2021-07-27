SAYRE – The Athens Senior Citizen picnic luncheon was held July 14, 2021 at the J.E. Wheelock Fire Hall in Milltown. The invocation was given by Larry Turner. We had 22 members present, one new member, Jan Park, and four guests, Rep. Tina Pickett, Sally Williams, Mike and Abbie Palumbo.
The food consists of sloppy joe sandwiches, hot dogs with meat sauce, pizza, pasta salads, coleslaw, zucchini casserole, baked beans, rice pudding, chips, Jell-O, cookies and watermelon. Everyone enjoyed getting together after COVID closed up social places. The club members were happy to be inside with the rain showers coming and thank the Wheelock Hose Co. for the use of the fire hall.
July birthdays include Grace Geffert, July 14, Adeline Payne, July 17, and Patty Benjamin, July 29.
The meeting started at 1 p.m. with Rep. Tina Pickett, our guest speaker, talking about many interesting topics. She discussed the voting problems and reminded us Bradford County has 67 different elections in our area happening all on the same day. She reminding us that all our votes are important and our votes count.
She knows the flooding is happening in places where the work to get creeks cleaned out is very behind schedule. Many questions were asked and she answered them and reminded us we can always call her office with any problem and her office girls will do their best to get all questions answered. We thank Jen and Lorraine for all their help keeping us in the know when questions arise; call (570) 888-9011, they are Tina’s office helpers.
She reminded us the Tina Pickett Senior Expo will be Thursday, Aug. 5 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Lynch-Bustin Elementary School, 253 Penna. Ave., Athens. She will speak at her town hall meeting at 11:30 a.m. this day. Hope to see you there.
She gave us goodie packets to take home with interesting reading material. She said to go out and enjoy all the social activities and concerts in our local area has to offer. Her visit to the turtle races just lately was fun to watch, how the kids brought their turtles and hoped their turtle would win the child a prize.
Be sure to call Area Office of Aging to get application mailed to you to fill out and return to them, then they will send your $24 worth of fruit/vegetable vouchers.
Raffle winners were Sandy Keener and Patty Benjamin.
Dick closed the meeting at 2 p.m. with everyone joining hands and saying Pledge of Allegiance, singing “God Bless America” and reciting the Lord’s Prayer.
May God be with each and every one of us till we meet again and for the members who could not attend this meeting.
Our Athens Senior Citizens lost a valuable resourceful wonderful friend and president July 15. We will miss his kind words and caring ways. We pray for his family at this time.
On Wednesday, Aug. 11 at noon, the next Athens Senior Citizens meeting luncheon will be held at the Airport Seniors Community Hall. Take Pitney Street to Pennsylvania Avenue to Cessna Drive, turn left on Piper Avenue. Lunch will be pizza, dessert and Jell-O. Bring your own table service and beverage. Call Ginny Malone for more details at (570) 423-9029. New members welcome.
