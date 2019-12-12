ROME – “Does God Exist?” Have you ever asked yourself this question? Looking for answers?

Windham Center Community Church invites the public to join them on Sunday, Dec. 15 as local author and speaker Brad Cummings asks this question and gives a reasonable response to skeptics and seekers alike.

The service starts at 11 a.m., and the church will hold a dish-to-pass meal following the service, which will give an opportunity to meet the author.

Windham Center Community Church is located off Highway 187, just south of Cotton Hollow Road, Rome.

For more information, call Pastor Jeff at (570) 423-0023.

Load comments