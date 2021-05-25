Mack/Shular
Born to Jennie Mack and Isaac Shular of Waverly, N.Y., a son, Knox Jasper, on May 5, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Norton
Born to Brooke and Aaron Norton of Athens, a daughter, Aria Lynn, on May 6, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Smith
Born to Meghan and Willard Smith Jr. of Sayre, a son, Noah Eugene, on May 6, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Jampo/Brown
Born to Maria Jampo and Brandon Brown of Wysox, a daughter, Mylah Grace, on May 7, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Berry
Born to Mackensie and Cole Berry of Pine City, N.Y., a son, Waylen James, on May 7, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Chamberlain/Brown
Born to Devanie Chamberlain and Dylan Brown of Waverly, N.Y., a daughter, Ariel Louise Raylynn, on May 11, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Ficarro
Born to Suzi and Jacob Ficarro of Endicott, N.Y., a son, Bright Oceanus, on May 12, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Stephens/Myers
Born to Kim Stephens and Bryant Myers of Nichols, N.Y., a son, Robert, on May 13, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Wood
Born to Kelly and Chad Wood of Athens, a son, Zane William, on May 13, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Kline/Vanderpool
Born to Bethany Kline and Jevin Vanderpool of Waverly, N.Y., a daughter, Avalynn Haisley, on May 14, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
