Adult Medical Day Services Program, Elderwood at Waverly, 37 N. Chemung St., Waverly, NY 14892. Held Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Registration is required. Please contact the Admissions Department at (607) 565-6289 for details.
Area Agency on Aging New York, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, NY 13827, (607) 687-4120.
Area Agency on Aging Pennsylvania, 220 Main St., Towanda, PA 18848, 1 (800) 982-4346.
Waverly Senior Citizens meet the first and third Monday of each month at noon at the Waverly Presbyterian Church.
Athens Senior Citizens meet on the second Wednesday of each month at noon at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Sayre, (570) 888-6765.
East Smithfield Seniors meet the first Wednesday of every month at noon at the East Smithfield Township Building.
Tioga Center Senior Citizens meets the third Tuesday of each month at the Tioga Center Methodist Church at noon, (607) 687-4231.
Nichols Senior Citizens meet on the second and fourth Monday of each month at 10 a.m. at the Nichols United Methodist Church. Bingo at 10 a.m. and luncheon (dish-to-pass, usually) at noon.
Valley Active Living Center (former Valley Senior Center) is located in the basement of the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. The center is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., with lunch served daily at noon. There is a food pantry at this church. Please call the center at least one day in advance to reserve your lunch. For information or meal reservations, call (570) 888-2387.
Tioga Opportunities Department of Aging has a home-delivered meal program, serving Waverly and all of Tioga County. For information, call (607) 687-4120 or toll-free (866) 352-3680.
Barton Senior Citizens meet at 11 a.m., the fourth Tuesday of the month at the Barton Community Club. Contact Josie Canzler, (607) 565-4429, for information.
