WYALUSING – “Susquehanna – Save the Beauty” is daylong event planned in Wyalusing on Saturday, Nov. 9 in an effort for ecological responsibility.
Dr. Katie Faull, a noted historian and author from Bucknell University, will be one of the keynote speakers to address the history of the Friedenshutten historical site located just east of Wyalusing. Dr. Faull will speak about the fragility of the ecosystems and the risks of losing this historical site as a result of the planned industrial intrusion by a 265-acre liquified natural gas plant at this site.
The conference will be held at the WCC Building’s Community Room on Main Street in Wyalusing, starting at 4 p.m. The conference will be preceded by a peaceful protest near the historic site along US Route 6 in Browntown at 11 a.m.
The conference is presented as an effort to bring science and facts into the discourse in order to offer a more complete and informed perspective on the environmental, safety, historical and aesthetic aspects of industrial intrusions into the northern tier of Pennsylvania. Addressing the interconnectedness of all aspects of the fossil fuel industry, especially in regards to climate change and environmental degradation, will be a key part of the symposium.
The conference will feature regional musicians, artists, poets and authors whose works are related to or address these ecological issues. Pat Kane, a well-known balladeer and fiddler of traditional Irish music, will be performing odes to the Susquehanna River and the Finger Lakes. Other speakers will include author Brook Lenker of Camp Hill, Pa., who just published a new novel centered on the Susquehanna titled “The Restorers.” Brook is also executive director of Fracktracker, so his talk will highlight many of ecological aspects of industrial intrusions into rural America. World-renowned author, educator and activist Bill McKibben will be addressing the issues of transporting highly combustible materials such as natural gas – coming to us via a pre-recorded video.
Other presenters will include regional author and poet Craig Czury, who will read from his recent book and poems. Brian Keeler will present an artist’s perspective of ecology and the Susquehanna region’s beauty, while addressing the history of Wyalusing through a slide show. Environmental activist Vera Scroggins will present her impressions as an advocate and defender of the environment in Pennsylvania.
The “Susquehanna – Save the Beauty” event will also include a one-day art exhibit facilitated the Blue Heron Gallery with works by several regional landscape painters who portray the Susquehanna River. The artwork will be on display in the WCC community room.
For information and schedule, contact Brian Keeler at bkeeler@epix.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.