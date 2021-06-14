TROY – The Friends of Mt. Pisgah State Park will be hosting a concert by the McNett Country Band at the Hilltop Pavilion (next to the Nature Center) in the Park on Saturday, June 19 from 6-8 pm. Bring your own picnic dinner to eat while we hear a great performance and enjoy a beautiful evening outside!

A $5 donation is requested per person. The Friends will have s’mores and beverages available for purchase.

The park is located at 28 Entrance Road, Troy. If you have questions, please check out the Friends of Mt. Pisgah facebook page or call the park office at (570) 297-2734.

