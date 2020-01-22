Waverly:
Today’s Story Time at the Waverly Free Library will be all about the ABCs. Join us at 10:15 a.m. for crafts, songs, and, of course, stories. Next week’s theme will be Cupcakes.
We will hold our Winter Book Sale on Thursday, Jan. 30, through Saturday, Feb. 1, during our regular hours.
February’s First Sundays program will be held on Sunday, Feb. 2, at 1 p.m. Katherine Dillon, a Partnership Specialist for the New York Regional Census Center’s Field Division, and Tioga County Planning Director Elaine Jardine will discuss the 2020 Census, the importance of participation, and the role that libraries will play with the Census going to an online system.
This year’s Bob Fox Trivia Competition will be held on Sunday, March 29, at the LOOM. More details will follow.
The library will again host AARP tax preparers on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting Feb. 3 and running through April 14. Appointments will be taken by the preparers, not library staff; to make an appointment, call (607) 768-9905.
Our annual Fund Drive is underway. For those who have already contributed, we offer a huge thanks! The money we collect is used largely to keep our collection of books, DVDs, and books on tape current for you. Any amount is much appreciated.
We are pleased to play host to the Family Resource Center each Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact Joan Shultz at (607) 687-4020, ext. 302, or via email at jes49@cornell.edu.
The Waverly Free Library is located at 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. You can reach us at (607) 565-9341. Regular hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
