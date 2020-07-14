SAYRE — Sayre Public Library will be offering a variety of raffle items as part of fundraising efforts for the months of July and August. The library’s main annual fundraiser, A Night at the Library, had to be canceled earlier this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so it is hoped that the raffles will contribute to making up for the budget shortfall caused by the cancellation of the event. Items to be raffled off include:
Lottery Board – featuring $100 worth of scratch off lottery tickets
Kalahari package – one night stay in a Desert Room (sleeps four) and four waterpark passes to Kalahari Resorts and Convention Center in the Poconos
Quilted Throw/Wall Hanging – 64”x64” quilt handmade by Peggy Cranmer
Car detailing certificate from Williams Auto Group – retail value of $139.95
Rock Your Style – free half-hour massage and half-hour facial
Soul Serenity LLC – coupon for 50 percent off a spa facial
Johnny D’s Ice Cream – $50 in gift certificates
Celebrations Black Diamond Café & Catering – $50 gift certificate
The Blackburn 1897 – $25 gift certificate
McDonald’s Breakfast Package
McDonald’s Coffee Package – 30 coupons for free coffee
McDonald’s Lunch/Dinner Package – 12 coupons for Dollar Menu items, 22 coupons for Ranch Snack Wraps
McDonald’s Happy Meal/Ice Cream Cone Package – 19 coupons for free Happy Meals, and 17 coupons for free Ice Cream Cones.
Raffle tickets can be purchased at Sayre Public Library at 122 South Elmer Ave., where the quilt and other raffle items are currently displayed. The price for raffle tickets is $1 each, or six tickets for $5. For more information, please call (570) 888-2256. The winning tickets will be drawn on Aug. 14, and winners will be notified via phone call.
