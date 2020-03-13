OWEGO – In honor of Women’s History Month, the Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency and the Binghamton Vet Center have partnered up to co-host a recognition and appreciation luncheon for our sisters who have served and for the caregivers caring for those who have borne the battle in war (and are women in 97 percent of those cases).
All too often women veterans are not recognized as “true” veterans or appreciated for the sacrifice they made in service to their country; and we know that the families of veterans serve when they do and when they come home broken by that service and in need of constant care, that it’s their female family members that provide that long-term care. We owe a great debt to the women in our lives and our community that have given so much to their country and in service to their veteran.
The luncheon will take place on Tuesday, March 24 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the American Legion Post No. 401, 263 Front St. in Owego. Any female veteran or their caregiver wishing to attend is asked to call and RSVP to Mike or Bonnie at (607) 687-8228 or Cara Tilton at (607) 722-2393 by Sunday, March 22.
