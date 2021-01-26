WEST BURLINGTON – The Bradford County Library announces the 2021 annual original book writing competition. If you are a student in grades 1-8 and live in Bradford County, you can write a book and enter our competition.
Here are the rules for the competition:
The work should be done by one person, on any topic. Contestants will be judged on creative expression. The paper size must be standard, 8 1/2 inches by 11 inches, using one side of the paper only. Please type or write in ink. Illustrations can be in marker, ink, crayon, or photographs. All illustrations must be legible for scanning.
Each book will have a cover designed by the author. Please include two title pages: one with title, author’s name, school or home school, age, home phone for notification purposes; and the second title page with just the author’s name, title, and any artwork. The margins must be 1 inch on all sides; top, bottom, left, and right.
If you would like a copy of the guidelines, or for more information about the competition, contact the library at (570) 297-2436 or email Rebecca Troup-Hodgdon at trouphodgdonr@bradfordco.org. First place books will be bound and placed in the library collection.
Our reception for last year’s authors was unfortunately canceled due to the COVID outbreak. We want to acknowledge these previous young authors and their noteworthy manuscripts.
In the 1st-2nd grade level, Adriana Wayman placed first for “Lilly the Ladybug”; Mason McLinko placed second for “Camping Day”; and Robert Carlton placed third for “Finally a Steeler.”
In the 3rd-4th grade level, Lia Fischer placed first for “Rookie’s Adventure”; Charlotte Monahon placed second for “Lily, the Last Tree”; and Keegan Stroud placed third for “In the Garden.”
In the 5th-6th grade level, Abigail Greenough placed first for “A Dog Named Bella”; Addisyn Bly placed second for “The Broccoli Fly Plague”; Adalee Wecker placed third for the “Harvey, the One and Only”; and an honorable mention was given to Ellie Bellows for “Lena’s Story.”
In the 7th-8th grade level, Nate Wales placed first for “Indiana Bat and the Pink Panther”; Katelyn Caleman placed second for “What is a Saint Bermastiff”; and Allison Edsell placed third for “The Child.”
To honor their hard work, those recipients are invited to attend this year’s virtual reception on Saturday, March 13, as well.
Former winning books are currently on display at the County Library. The public, especially parents and teachers, are urged to read the delightful books written by the Young Authors of Bradford County.
All book entries must be received at the library by Friday, Feb. 19 at 6 p.m.
The Bradford County Library is located on Route 6, midway between Troy and Towanda. For any questions, call the library at (570) 297-2436 during library hours: Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Saturday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.