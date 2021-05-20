Ray/Casterline
Born to Christina Ray and Jay Andrew Casterline Jr. of Sayre, a daughter, Odette Marie Ray, on May 12, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pa.
Grandparents are Randy Babcock of Sayre, Kathy Ray of Rome and Tiny and Jay Casterline Sr. of Waverly, N.Y.
