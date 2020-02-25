Lyndsey Moore, daughter of Jason and Heidi Moore of Waverly, N.Y., has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at King’s College.
Her grandparents are Tom and Diane Moore of Waverly, N.Y., Steve and Peg Merritt of Athens, Pa., and Nancy Nichols of Waverly, N.Y.
Moore, a junior, is majoring in Medical Studies in P.A. (Physician Assistant).
She is a 2017 graduate of Waverly Junior-Senior High School.
