Datebooks
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH will not be held Tuesday, Dec. 24 and Tuesday, Dec. 31. Classes resume on Jan. 7.
PA CAREERLINK BRADFORD/SULLIVAN COUNTIES in Towanda will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 25 in observance of Christmas Day. The office will reopen on Thursday, Dec. 26 at 8:30 a.m.
SPALDING MEMORIAL LIBRARY in Athens will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 24 and Wednesday, Dec. 25 for the Christmas holiday.
SAYRE PUBLIC LIBRARY will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 24 and Wednesday, Dec. 25 for the Christmas holiday. The library will reopen Thursday, Dec. 26 for regular hours, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
WAVERLY FREE LIBRARY will be open Tuesday, Dec. 24 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 25 for the Christmas holiday.
BRADFORD COUNTY LIBRARY will be closing at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24, and will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 25 in observance of the Christmas holiday. The library will reopen Thursday, Dec. 26 at 8 a.m.
MATHER MEMORIAL LIBRARY will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 24 through Thursday, Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday.
CADY LIBRARY in Nichols will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 24 and Wednesday, Dec. 25 for the Christmas holiday.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.
JUST FOR TODAY GROUP (NA) will meet Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly (across from old Waverly Police Station). Use side entrance.
PRINCIPLES BEFORE PERSONALITIES GROUP (AA), 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Held at Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Open meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.