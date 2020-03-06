Datebooks
ATHENS WESLEYAN CHURCH will be changing its Sunday morning worship service times. Beginning Sunday, March 8, Sunday School will be at 9 a.m. and worship service at 10 a.m.
VAN ETTEN-SPENCER VFW POST NO. 8139 is interested in starting an AMVETS organization in the area. Membership is open to active duty and honorably discharged veterans from all branches of services. Interested parties are invited to attend a meeting on Monday, March 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 3639 Wyncoop Creek Road at the intersection of State Route 224 in Van Etten. Attendees can obtain an application or get more information. For more information, call Don Hatch at (607) 598-2369. An additional informational meeting will be held Monday, March 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the VFW Hall.
ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will hold its St. Patrick’s luncheon on Wednesday, March 11 at noon at St. John Lutheran Church, Keystone Avenue, Sayre. We will celebrate with Sherry Spencer and her flute entertaining us with Irish music and stories. Please bring a covered dish or dessert, your own table service, and wear green for this event. Coffee will be provided. New members welcome. For questions, call Dick Biery at (570) 888-3088.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.
GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS meets Friday evenings from 7-8 p.m. at Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave. Use side entrance – down the stairs and to the right. This is an open meeting.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS has a toll-free hotline for help. Local residents can call 1 (800) 233-3840.
SAVE OUR SANITY (AL-ANON), 7 p.m. Fridays, Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly.
VALLEY NA GROUP (NA) meets Fridays at 7 p.m. at 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre (Sayre Christian Church).
FRIDAY FELLOWSHIP GROUP (AA) meets Fridays at 7 p.m. at 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre (Sayre Christian Church basement).
BEGINNERS MEETING (AA) meets Saturdays from 6:50-7:50 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly.
VALLEY GROUP AA (SPEAKER), 8 p.m. on Sundays, at the Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Open meeting.
SUNDAY MORNING CAFE MEETING (AA), Sundays at 10 a.m., 359 Broad St., Waverly, at the Red Door Cafe.
