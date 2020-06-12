June 13
POINTED GAMING SHOW: The Troy Area Horseman’s Association first pointed gaming show of the 2020 show season! at the Troy Fairgrounds in Troy, Pennsylvania. Barrels, Poles, Keyhole, Dash for Cash and Mystery. Registration begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday June 13. Leadline at 11 a.m., followed by regular show at 12 p.m.
The first performance show of the 2020 show season will be held on June 14. This includes Showmanship, English, Western Pleasure, Ranch Riding, Driving, Trail, and much more. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and show time begins at 8 a.m.
More information and entry forms are available on our website: https://taha-pa.webs.com/
June 14
SPECIAL SERVICE: E. Tracey Timm & The Sons of Thunder (CMA) will be leading the service and music at Windham Center Community Church this Sunday, June 14.
There will be a dish-to-pass following the service in the fellowship hall. Please come out and join us for this special service, food and fellowship. Motorcycles are always welcome.
For information or directions, check out our Facebook page or call Pastor Jeff at 570-423-0023.
June 15
FREE DINNER: The Salvation Army Church on Elmer Ave. in Sayre will host a free take-out dinner from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. The dinner will be as hamburger on a roll, pasta alfredo, a vegetable, fruit, desert and a beverage. There will also be a small bag of food items available and the food pantry is open during dinner hours.
June 18
COMMUNITY FREE MEAL: The Community Free Meal at St. James Church in Waverly on Thursday, June 18 will be TAKE OUT ONLY.
The meal, sponsored by the North Barton Grange members will be goulash, mixed vegetables, roll and cookie and will be served beginning at 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. or gone. Guests need to enter from Chemung Street.
JUNE 19
GOLF TOURNAMENT: The South Creek Lions 6th Annual four-person team Golf Tournament in memory of Lion Paul Bryington will be held Sunday, July 19 at Tomasso’s Golf Course in Chemung, New York. Start time is at 8 a.m. For a team sign up sheet e-mail southcreeklions@gmail.com
June 20
YARD SALE AND CHICKEN BAR-B-QUE: The South Creek Lions, located on Route 14 in Gillett, Pennsylvania, are holding their 2nd Annual Community Yard Sale & Chicken Bar B Q on Saturday, June 20. Sale starts at 8 a.m. Chicken halves ready around 11. Local residents will be having yard sales at their homes. For more information call 570-529-2763.
July 27-August 1
TROY FAIR VOLUNTEERS: Volunteer drivers are needed to drive “Limo” Golf Carts at this years Troy Fair. They will help fair goers from the parking lot to the entrance gates and back. Must be a licensed “Careful Driver.” For more information call Troy Fair Board Director David Rockwell 570-637-2222. The Troy Fair is located on Route 14 just North of Troy Pennsylvania.
Ongoing
WAVERLY UMC SUMMER SCHEDULE: Summer worship at 9:30 A.M. Service features traditional hymns blended with contemporary worship songs. Service will be held June 14, 2020 through Labor Day. We hope to return to two services in the fall.
All other church activities are limited or postponed until the fall. Please check the Church’s Facebook page or website for updates
YARD WASTE DROP OFF: From now until Oct. 2, Town of Owego residents may drop off yard waste at the town’s property on Kuenzli Road in Apalachin from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. Items that may be dropped off are tree limbs; brush; branches. Grass clippings and leaves may be brought in bags but the bags must be emptied and taken away. No garbage of any kind is permitted.
FOOD BAGS: The Salvation Army continues to give food bags every Tuesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. A free breakfast is available for those present. The food pantry is also open Tuesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.
CLASSIC CARS: Classic Cars and Trucks are invited to the weekly Troy Town Cruisers Cruise-In in Troy, Pennsylvania each Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. thru the end of September.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.