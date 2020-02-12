Brennan
Born to Jaylynn Brennan of Waverly, N.Y., a daughter, Emma Michelle, on Jan. 21, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Anderson/Pike
Born to Stephanie Anderson and Christopher Pike of Owego, N.Y., a son, Beckett Joss, on Jan. 22, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Chamberlain
Born to Kelly and Joseph Chamberlain of Sayre, a son, Joseph Charles, on Jan. 25, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Billings
Born to Angela and Bret Billings of Leraysville, Pa., a daughter, Ellie Lynn Billings, on Jan. 25, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Kline/Stumph
Born to Cassie Kline and Travis Stumph of Sayre, a daughter, Kamryn Leigh, on Jan. 27, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Green/Rigby
Born to Alexa Green and Robin Rigby of Troy, a daughter, Emmalyn Rose, on Jan. 27, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Hastie/Curley
Born to Shakira Hastie and Daniel Curley of Towanda, a son, Bryce Alexander, on Jan. 27, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Vanderpool/Peppard
Born to Alicia Vanderpool and Rickey Peppard of Sayre, a daughter, Sherrol Anna, on Jan. 28, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Hadlock/Folkers
Born to Brook Hadlock and Nicholas Folkers of Sayre, a son, Sylas William-Donald, on Jan. 29, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.