Brennan

Born to Jaylynn Brennan of Waverly, N.Y., a daughter, Emma Michelle, on Jan. 21, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Anderson/Pike

Born to Stephanie Anderson and Christopher Pike of Owego, N.Y., a son, Beckett Joss, on Jan. 22, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Chamberlain

Born to Kelly and Joseph Chamberlain of Sayre, a son, Joseph Charles, on Jan. 25, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Billings

Born to Angela and Bret Billings of Leraysville, Pa., a daughter, Ellie Lynn Billings, on Jan. 25, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Kline/Stumph

Born to Cassie Kline and Travis Stumph of Sayre, a daughter, Kamryn Leigh, on Jan. 27, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Green/Rigby

Born to Alexa Green and Robin Rigby of Troy, a daughter, Emmalyn Rose, on Jan. 27, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Hastie/Curley

Born to Shakira Hastie and Daniel Curley of Towanda, a son, Bryce Alexander, on Jan. 27, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Vanderpool/Peppard

Born to Alicia Vanderpool and Rickey Peppard of Sayre, a daughter, Sherrol Anna, on Jan. 28, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Hadlock/Folkers

Born to Brook Hadlock and Nicholas Folkers of Sayre, a son, Sylas William-Donald, on Jan. 29, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

