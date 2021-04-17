BRADFORD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE will have extended office hours on Saturday, April 17 from 8:30 a.m.-noon for the processing of license to carry firearm permits only.

FREE TAKEOUT COMMUNITY MEAL will be held Monday, April 19 from 4-5 p.m. at The Salvation Army Church, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes chicken, dressing and gravy, baked corn, cranberry sauce, fruit, dessert and beverage. Those wishing to pick up dinners for family members not in attendance may come at 4:45 p.m. A small quantity of food will be available.

