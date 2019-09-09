VALLEY CHORUS REHEARSALS BEGIN Monday, Sept. 9 for the chorus’ Christmas concert. Practice will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Waverly High School music room, 1 Frederick St., Waverly. Rehearsals will be held every Monday night.
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL will be held Tuesday, Sept. 10 from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Church of the Epiphany hall, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, green beans, scalloped corn, fruit salad, fruit cocktail, desserts and beverages. All are welcome for a homecooked meal and fellowship.
BOARD OF RECREATION COMMISSIONERS, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will meet Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 4 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.
BOARD OF TRUSTEES, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH are held Tuesdays from 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School Library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes. Sept. 10 topic is “The Faith Journey,” with presenters Carol Meyer and team. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
