Dennis and Linda Squires celebrate 50 years of marriage

Fifty years ago, on October 3, 1970, Dennis L. Squires and Linda M. (Everson) Squires exchanged vows in Holy Matrimony to be together forever, and ever, and ever, and ...
Linda graduated from Waverly High School in 1969, and Dennis graduated from Sayre High School in 1967.
Dennis joined the Air Force, and he and Linda traveled the world until his retirement after serving 23 years in the service.
He worked for Schonbek in Plattsburgh, N.Y., making chandeliers, and then at State Line Auto here in the Valley.
Linda worked for the New York State Department of Transportation in Plattsburgh, and then transferred to the New York State Department of Corrections in Elmira N.Y., retiring after 25 years of service.
They are happy to be back in the Valley, and are thoroughly enjoying retirement.
