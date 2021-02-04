Emily Maureen Lisella was recently conferred the degree, Bachelor of Arts, by Lycoming College, Williamsport, Pa. Emily attained a major in Psychology and a minor in Criminology.

She attended Epiphany Elementary School and was a graduate of Athens Area High School.

Emily is the daughter of Mary and Larry Hurley and the granddaughter of Renee and Jack Langan and Paul and Geraldine Hurley.

