SAYRE — Good Grief Day Camp, a bereavement support day camp for children ages 6-18, has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The camp was canceled due to concerns for the health and safety of the hospice volunteers and the children who attend the camp, which has been held every June for the last 20 years.
Good Grief Day Camp will be held again in June 2021.
Guthrie Hospice is still a resource for children and adults who may be experiencing bereavement issues and have needs during these confusing and challenging times. For assistance, please call the Guthrie Hospice office at 570-265-8615 to speak to the bereavement coordinator or a social worker to address these needs.
Guthrie is a non-profit integrated health system located in north central Pennsylvania and upstate New York, serving patients from a twelve-county service area. Guthrie is a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network and is the first health system based in Pennsylvania and New York to join this network. Guthrie is comprised of a research institute, home care/hospice, hospitals in Sayre, Pa., Corning, N.Y., Towanda, Pa., Troy, Pa. and Cortland, N.Y., as well as a multi-specialty group practice of more than 325 physicians and 210 advanced practice providers offering 47 specialties through a regional office network providing primary and specialty care in 22 communities in Pennsylvania and New York. In addition, Guthrie offers home medical equipment and respiratory therapy products at seven convenient Med Supply Depot locations. Guthrie provides a wide range of services and programs to enhance the health and well-being of those it serves.
