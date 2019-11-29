WYSOX – On a beautiful sunny day, 29 members and guests of the Towanda Senior Citizens Club met in Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church for a luncheon meeting on Thursday, Nov. 21.
As President Bob Whipple called the meeting to order, he introduced guests Bob and Linda Lee and Linda Deerhammer. With guitar in hand, Bob led the group in singing “America.” Anita Whipple offered the blessing before the buffet luncheon of a lovely assortment of dishes, makings for a well-balanced meal.
After lunch, President Whipple thanked the Kitchen Committee of Kay Fulmer, Ken Bartholomew, Ruth Cleveland and Anita Whipple for their kitchen duties. Cherie Foster was also thanked for being the hostess and greeter. The president then turned the “floor” over to Bob and Linda Lee. They provided enjoyable humor and musical entertainment singing, “Lord I Hope This Day is Good,” “I’ve Got a Mansion” and “Seven Spanish Angels.” Bob then favored us with two Vince Gill songs, “Look at Us,” and “’Til the Season Comes ‘Round Again,” always playing his guitar as accompaniment. They then continued on with “There’s a Star-Spangled Banner Waving Somewhere,” “This Land Was Made for You and Me.”
Telling about recently being at a Josh Turner concert in Williamsport, Bob paid tribute to him, singing two of his hits, “Long Black Train” and “I Serve a Savior.” Bob continued on with “What a Lovely Name,” and closing their program with a song written by Bob, “Greatest Land of All,” and “God Bless America,” with everyone standing and singing along receiving much applause. During their program, the Lees also paid tribute to all the veterans attending the meeting.
Linda Lee invited everyone to the Wyalusing Concert Band’s concert on Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. in the Wyalusing Valley High School. She is a member of the band.
The minutes of the Nov. 7 meeting were read and approved. Zanetta Tewksbury gave the treasurer’s report, which will be filed for audit.
Anita Whipple reported on the December Christmas Banquet that all was in order and members have volunteered to bring complimentary dishes to go with the ham.
Due to possible weather events/conditions, a motion was made to hold only one meeting in January and February. This motion was voted on and passed. The meetings being held will be Jan. 16 and Feb. 20 at noon in the church.
The 50/50 drawing netted wins for Ken Bartholomew, Marge Benjamin and Janet Smith.
President Whipple read a couple of cute jokes: the first was about a pastor, a little boy and a plaque. The second story was about a little boy, a Bible and a leaf, which created loud laughter from everyone. Bob also read some “gems” of life, which rang true to all.
The next scheduled meeting will be our Christmas Banquet on Thursday, Dec. 5 at noon in Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church. Members are reminded to bring their volunteered dish to share and their own table service. Andy Boardman will provide musical entertainment and Ken Bartholomew will serve as host and greeter.
