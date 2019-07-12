James Ross Conden, son of Sarah and Cody Conden of Sayre, celebrated his first birthday on June 12.
James was born June 12, 2018 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center, Elmira, N.Y.
James has three siblings, Caleb, Adele and Ellie.
Maternal grandmother is Renee Moore of Waverly, N.Y. Paternal grandparents are Suzanne and Martin Conden of Candor, N.Y.
Paternal great-grandparents are Laverne and Esther Smith of Candor, N.Y.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.