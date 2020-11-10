OWEGO – Are you seeking to better your employment related skills? Have you been laid off due to Covid-19 shutdowns? Or have you been thinking of improving your basic skills in computer literacy, reading, writing or math to re-enter school or possibly earn your high school diploma? Now is the time! Literacy Volunteers of Broome-Tioga Counties, Inc. has a place for you to advance your skills during these uncertain times, with all learning opportunities geared towards the student’s personal goals, and of no cost to the student.
The Tioga Adult Learning Lab (TALL) computer program focuses on improving adults’ basic computer and employment skills. We are currently welcoming inquiries and taking appointments for those needing assistance with basic computer literacy instruction, assistance with online job applications, resumes and employment related skills. Our Tioga Education Lab (TEL), offers adults the opportunity to advance or reinforce their personal literacy skills.
Typical students who enter this program are looking to re-enter school, study for a high school equivalency diploma, or for those who seek to better their basic skills in reading, writing and math. All instruction is currently based out of the Tioga Career Center, located at the Tioga County Health and Human Services Building, Route 38, Owego, by appointment only, with strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines. For those who cannot meet in person, opportunities also exist for remote and distance learning.
To sign up or have questions answered about our programs, please contact our Literacy office at (607) 778-6406, or the Tioga Career Center, (607) 687-8483. Literacy Volunteers is a United Way agency.
