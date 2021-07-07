BINGHAMTON – “Let’s do to cancer what we’re already doing to COVID-19...eliminate it!”
Those were the words of Sock Out Cancer Parade organizer Bob Connelly as he announced that the 2nd Annual Sock Out Cancer Parade will have new starting and ending points but remain laser-focused on the goal of eliminating cancer from our lives.
In 2020 the longest parade ever staged in Broome County raised $4,000 for Sock Out Cancer, with the money shared between programs at Lourdes Hospital and United Health Services. In addition to the cash donations, parade participants donated an astounding 900 meals to the Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse (CHOW) to assist food challenged families throughout the community.
The 2021 edition of the Sock Out Cancer Parade is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 22 and will stage at Tri-Cities Airport in Endicott and conclude at SUNY/Broome College on Front Street.
A $10 entry fee per vehicle, plus a non-perishable donation for CHOW, are all that are required to enter this event. Vehicles of every size, type, color, and make are invited to participate. Each entry will receive a pair of Sock Out Cancer socks, courtesy of Security Mutual Life Insurance Co.
Information will soon be available online at www.SockOutCancerParade.org and online registration will began July 5.
For more information, contact Bob Connelly at (607) 343-2968.
