TAC art show winners announced

Everyday Life, Every Day Art – a virtual, juried regional art show presented by Tioga Arts Council (TAC) and Cloud Croft Studios (CCS) – opened Friday, Sept. 4, at 6 p.m. at TAC’s website: www.tiogaartscouncil.org.
This year, TAC received 139 submissions from 45 artists within 100 miles of Owego. There were 10 Award Categories and $1,650 in prizes. This year’s Award Winners are:
Best in Show — Sparkle Night by Amy Hoi Ngan Hsiao
Painting — Pride of Barbados by Michelle Schleider
Photography – Creeping Rust by Sandra Kirker
Sculpture – The Most Popular Girl of 1968 Gives You a Tongue Lashing by Chris Knickerbocker
Fiber – Seven O’Clock by Barbara Behrmann
Clay – Horsehair and Feather Raku Vessel with Lid by Susan Szczotka
Graphics – Rowboats, Star Island by Cynthia Cratsley
Resilience – Bent Laminate Coat Tree by T. Benjamin Hobbs
Honorable Mentions
She is Human by Dora Donacik
The Memory of Wonder by Alice Mischke
The exhibition will be on display virtually through Sept. 30, 2020 on TAC’s website. Works will also be featured on social media. Please be sure to check out all of the work on display on our website and to cast your vote for our “People’s Choice Award” at www.tiogaartscouncil.org/regional-art-show. For every artwork sold, 80% of the sale will go to the individual artist and 20% will be used to fund TAC’s Art a la Carte program.
Art a la Carte is a free, arts-enrichment activity delivery program. Through a partnership with Tioga County Food for Families, TAC brings art activities and supplies to families who utilize Summer Meal Sites throughout Tioga County, N.Y. Traditionally, we have served Berkshire, Richford, and Waverly. With support from artwork purchases from Everyday Life, Every Day Art, we hope to expand this program to serve more parts of Tioga County.
We would like to give a special thanks to our Title Sponsor, M&T Bank, for making this year’s show possible. We would also like to thank our co-presenter, Cloud Croft Studios, for their continuous partnership in this endeavor and for being a champion of the arts in our community, as well as Nelson Development, LLC for supporting this show.
Enjoy Everyday Life, Every Day Art this September online, and discover the extraordinary within the ordinary with us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.