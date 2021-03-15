BUFFALO, N.Y. – Canisius College congratulates more than 1,100 students who were named to the fall 2020 dean’s and merit lists.
Dean’s list recognitions are awarded to those students who have attained a grade point average of at least 3.50 for the semester and have completed at least four courses of three credits or equivalent.
Merit list recognitions are awarded to students who have attained a grade point average of at least 3.25 for the semester and have completed two courses of three credit hours or the equivalent.
The following students were named to either the dean’s or merit list for the fall 2020 semester:
Julianne Lee, of Waverly, N.Y. Lee is pursuing a degree in Biology and expected to graduate in 2022.
Declan Sharma, of Sayre, Pa. Sharma is pursuing a degree in Biology and expected to graduate in 2023.
Rachel Ovedovitz, of Waverly, N.Y. Ovedovitz is pursuing a degree in Sports & Exercise Health Care and expected to graduate in 2024.
