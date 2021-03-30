ROME – The North Rome Wesleyan Church invites the public to their annual Good Friday and Easter services.
The Good Friday service will be held Friday, April 2 at 7 p.m.
The Easter service will be held on Easter morning, April 4, at 9:30 a.m.
The North Rome Wesleyan Church is located on the North Rome Road, about 4 miles from Rome at the crossroads in North Rome.
We do encourage people to wear a mask and practice safe distancing.
For more information, please call the church at (570) 247-7670 or email nrwc@cableracer.com.
