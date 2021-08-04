WAVERLY FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH, 23 Tioga St., Waverly, will be holding Vacation Bible School on Aug. 4 from 6:30-8 p.m.
DRIVE-THROUGH FREE COMMUNITY MEAL will be held Thursday, Aug. 5 from 4:30 p.m. until gone at Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Drive-through only; first come, first serve. Menu is ham barbecue, macaroni salad, fruit cup and cake. All are welcome.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP OF A.A. meets Monday through Saturday at 8 a.m. in the Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre.
PRIMARY PURPOSE GROUP OF A.A. meets Monday through Saturday at noon at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre.
A DRUG IS A DRUG IS A DRUG (N.A.) meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Café, 359 Broad St., Waverly.
