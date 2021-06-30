FREE DRIVE-THROUGH COMMUNITY MEAL will be held Thursday, July 1 from 4:30 p.m. until gone, Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. First come, first serve. Drive-through only. Menu features hot dogs, beans and watermelon. All are welcome.

VALLEY FOOD PANTRY hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. The Valley Food Pantry provides an emergency supply of food once a month. It is located at 418 Waverly St., Waverly, behind Partners/Smith Brothers Insurance. Anyone living in the Waverly, Athens or Sayre school districts is eligible to come once a month for help.

Load comments