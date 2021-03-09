WILKES-BARRE – Wilkes University interim Provost Terese Wignot announced the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits.

Local students on the dean’s list are: Gianna Picco of Waverly; Katherine Shenot of Sayre; and Andrea Noldy of Sayre.

