WILKES-BARRE – Wilkes University interim Provost Terese Wignot announced the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits.
Local students on the dean’s list are: Gianna Picco of Waverly; Katherine Shenot of Sayre; and Andrea Noldy of Sayre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.