FREE DRIVE THROUGH TAKEOUT DINNER will be held Thursday, Jan. 28 from 4-6 p.m. (or until gone) at the Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre. Menu is goulash with mixed vegetables, roll and cookies for dessert. Takeout only; please stay in your car and meal will be brought to you. Dessert provided by Sayre Rotary Club, who will be assisting with handing out meals.

