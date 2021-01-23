CLARION, Pa. – The following local students earned at least a 3.5 GPA to be named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Clarion University of Pennsylvania:

Nicholas Allis of Athens; Jeremy Marshall of Sayre; Cody Wibirt of Sayre; Cindy Willmot of South Waverly; and Courtney Stillman of Waverly.

