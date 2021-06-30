WYSOX – On Thursday, June 3, the Towanda Area Senior Citizens Club met at noon in Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church for a buffet luncheon. President Whipple welcomed the 24 attending members and led the group in the flag salute and singing of “God Bless America.”
Anita Whipple offered the invocation before feasting on the bountiful buffet of a nice variety of dishes including hot casseroles, vegetables, fruits and desserts.
President Whipple thanked the kitchen committee of Anita Whipple, Ruth Cleveland and Bill Wall. He then turned the meeting over to Tom and Marie House, who presented the memorial service for past members Marge Williams, Marvin Engler, Ernest Wurst, Marian Thurston and Juanita Patterson, who passed away in 2020.
At the beginning of the service, the names of the five being remembered were read, a prayer was offered, the hymn “The Old Rugged Cross” was played and five candles were lit. A bell was tolled, the name of each of the deceased member was announced and Marie read a brief bio of their life. Following Ernest Wurst’s presentation, the hymn “In the Garden” was played. Nearing the end of the service, a “memory candle” was lit and Tom told about what sights and sounds brought back memories of some of our departed friends. The service concluded with the hymn “Precious Memories.” All the hymns were recordings by Alan Jackson.
President Whipple thanked Tom and Marie then continued with the regular business meeting asking for the minutes and the treasurer’s report.
Bob and Anita reported on attending the Towanda High School Awards Program and meeting the nice young man Gabe Johnson, who received the Towanda Senior Citizens Club Scholarship, and plans on attending Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport.
“Happy Birthday” was sung to members Tom House (June 19), Janet Smith (June 20), Rick Webster (June 20), Sandra Simons (June 25), and a special birthday recognition was paid to Bill Wall, who turned 98 years young on June 5, and goes to the gym three times a week. “Happy Anniversary” was sung to Marguerite and Ken Shaner, who are celebrating 55 years of marital bliss on June 25.
Marge Benjamin announced that Marilyn Burton has organized a bus trip to Branson, Mo., on Sept. 18 and only has a few seats left.
A discussion about dues resulted in a vote to carry dues over from last year because of a shortened year due to the pandemic.
The 50/50 drawing netted wins for Marie House and Judy Engler and Cherie Foster won the pie.
The meeting concluded with President Whipple reading two stories and wishing all a safe trip home.
The next scheduled meeting will be a picnic on Thursday, July 15 at noon at the Wysox Boat Launch in the pavilion by the river. Hot dogs, rolls and condiments will be furnished. Members are reminded to bring tablecloths, dish to share and own table service and beverage.
