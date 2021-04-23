SAYRE BOROUGH CLEAN UP EVENT will be held Saturday, April 24 from 9-11 a.m. Meet at Howard Elmer Park in downtown Sayre (across from the hospital) at 9 a.m. to receive instructions and bags, which will be provided. Please bring your own gloves. All are invited to participate in this community service event.

ANNUAL DIAHOGA TRAIL EARTH DAY CLEANUP will be held Saturday, April 24 from 1-3 p.m.; meet at pavilion at Sayre Riverfront Park. Rain date is Sunday, April 25 from 1-3 p.m. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. Dress for the weather. For more information, contact Linda Politi at politilinda@gmail.com.

ORANGE HILL CEMETERY CLEANUP will be held Saturday, May 1 at 10 a.m. at the cemetery, located on Ridge Road in Athens. Rain date is May 8. Bring your own rake and gloves.

IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP OF A.A. meets Monday through Saturday at 8 a.m. in the Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS has a 24-hour hotline, seven days a week. Is drinking causing problems in your life? We can help. Call toll-free at (607) 249-4276.

Load comments