ATHENS – A pancake breakfast fundraiser to benefit activities of the Valley Active Living Center will be held Thursday, Jan. 16 from 9:30-11 a.m. at the center, located at 118 S. Main St., Athens.

Pancakes, sausage, eggs, coffee and orange juice will be available for $4.

For more information, call the Valley Active Living Center at (570) 888-2387.

