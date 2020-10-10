We still have about 35 free pumpkins at Tioga Arts Council (TAC) for our Children’s Pumpkin Painting Contest! Pick one up at TAC, paint it any way you want, and drop it off no later than October 23 at 3:00 p.m. Kids who enter are eligible to win a free Cookie Decorating Kit compliments of C&M Sweets! Check online to see the details and get updates. Adults and artists are encouraged to participate, too, but you don’t qualify for a cookie kit. Sorry!
This October, TAC is having a Mini Monster Mash fundraiser. We’ll feature monsters on social media and, if you see one you like, you can get it for a $20 adoption donation. If this interests you, email tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com.
TAC’s 8th Annual Members’ Exhibition opened on Friday, October 2. Though we had to close the gallery early due to COVID-19 concerns, we hosted a virtual walk-through of the show via Facebook Live.
