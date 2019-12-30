DALLAS, Pa. – Students at Misericordia University qualify for the dean’s list with a 3.55 grade point average or higher. The following students were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester:

Aaron Barry, Towanda; Skyler Behrend, Wyalusing; Camryn Brown, Sayre; Gerrica Clouse, Wyalusing; Matthew Collins, Sayre; Sierra Crane, Troy; Robert Curlee, Wyalusing; Katie Henson, Canton; Zachary Johnson, Wysox; Taylor Lane, Sayre; Emily Madigan, Sayre; Kristen Solowiej, Wyalusing; and Alexandrea Steele, Towanda.

