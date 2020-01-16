WEST BURLINGTON – The Bradford County Library has announced the upcoming schedule for its Bookmobile:
Jan. 17: Keystone Manor Apartments in Sayre, noon; Hopkins Commons Apartments in Sayre, 1:15 p.m.; South Waverly Borough Hall, 2:30 p.m.; and Kozy Kastle Child Care in Athens, 3 p.m.
Jan. 20: Stepping Stones Early Learning in Troy, 10:15 a.m.; Senior Center/Hillcrest Apartments in Troy, 11 a.m.; and Sylvania Post Office at 2:30 p.m.
Jan. 21: Bradford County Manor in West Burlington at 3 p.m.
Jan. 22: Sugar Run Post Office, 12:45 p.m.; and Wyalusing Public Library, 3 p.m.
Jan. 23: Rome Township Hall, 12:45 p.m.; and Windham Township Hall, 2 p.m.
Please check the library’s website, www.bradfordcountylibrary.com for the full schedule. Updates will be posted on the library’s Facebook page as needed. Please call the library at (570) 297-2436 for more information.
