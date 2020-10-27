“Tubby the Tuba,” performed by members of the Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes (OSFL), will be aired on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 3:30 p.m. on a secured link through the Waverly Free Library. This showing of the OSFL’s “Stories with Music” presentation is offered free to the public. Registration is required.
The OSFL’s “Stories with Music” programs have traditionally been held in person at local libraries during the summer. These educational concerts are appropriate for all ages. This year, “Stories with Music” goes online with registration and access through your local library. Sign up at https://bit.ly/2HsFFmO or contact the Waverly Library at (607) 565-9341 for more information.
“Stories with Music” brings the OSFL musicians to local communities to promote music and literacy together through educational concerts with storybook themes. Viewers will be introduced to the orchestra instruments with demonstrations and a few concert pieces performed by the OSFL musicians. The storybook theme is “Tubby the Tuba” composed by George Kleinsinger with narration by Paul Tripp. This version was arranged by the OSFL’s principal tuba, Dave Unland, who performs the part of “Tubby.” The presentation will take 45 minutes, followed by time for questions and answers with some of the performers.
The Oct. 28 showing is the first of several in partnership with local libraries. The next presentation will be Saturday, Nov. 7 at 11 a.m. Registration details will be available at OSFL.org.
This program hosted by the Waverly Free Library is sponsored in part by the Floyd “Vic” Hooker Youth Fund at the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers, Upstate Coalition for a Fairgame Arts Grant, and Decentralization funds from the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administered by The ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes.
